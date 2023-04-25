Unusual ‘suspect’ breaks into Monitor Twp home

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office reported an unusual “suspect” who broke into a house in Monitor...
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office reported an unusual “suspect” who broke into a house in Monitor Township.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Mose
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONITOR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office reported an unusual “suspect” who broke into a house in Monitor Township.

On Monday, April 24 about 4 p.m., a family was at home when they heard their front window smash and found a deer running around their home, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office said the family called 911, and deputies responded to help apprehend the “suspect,” locating the deer in a bedroom of the home. Deputies were able to block off other rooms and lure the deer out through the front door.

Neither the deer nor the deputies were injured in the incident, and the family will not be pressing charges, the sheriff’s office said.

Read next:
Managing occupancy in Genesee Co. jail
The Genesee County Sheriff and Prosecutor spoke about how occupancy is managed at the Genesee...
Food truck turns brick-and-mortar restaurant
Notch'yo Nachos t-shirt.
New program aims to improve health in Saginaw Co.
A new initiative is aiming to improve public health throughout Saginaw County.
Lit Crate program returns to Midland library
Adult Lit Crate put together by staff at a Midland library.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Man killed in Sunday morning house fire
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Don Lemon fired from CNN after divisive morning show run
Dawn of a New Day
Saginaw coffee shop closes for good
Three people, including a husband and wife, were killed in a crash in Roscommon County on...
Three killed in Roscommon Co. crash including husband, wife
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host

Latest News

Some Genesee County students planted 300 trees along Gilkey Creek in Flint to celebrate Earth...
Genesee Co. students plant 300 trees in Flint for Earth Day
TV5 News Update: Monday evening, April 24
Managing occupancy in Genesee Co. jail
The Genesee County Sheriff and Prosecutor spoke about how occupancy is managed at the Genesee...
Managing occupancy in Genesee Co. jail