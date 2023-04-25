Unusual ‘suspect’ breaks into Monitor Twp home

MONITOR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office reported an unusual “suspect” who broke into a house in Monitor Township.

On Monday, April 24 about 4 p.m., a family was at home when they heard their front window smash and found a deer running around their home, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office said the family called 911, and deputies responded to help apprehend the “suspect,” locating the deer in a bedroom of the home. Deputies were able to block off other rooms and lure the deer out through the front door.

Neither the deer nor the deputies were injured in the incident, and the family will not be pressing charges, the sheriff’s office said.

