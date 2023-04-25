US Postal Service hiring nearly 2,000 positions across Michigan

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - The United States Postal Service is looking for people to fill open positions across Michigan.

A hiring fair was held at the Dewitt Post Office on Tuesday afternoon. It is part of a hiring blitz where they are looking for nearly 2,000 employees. The Postal Service is specifically for mail carriers to deliver mail on rural routes.

Other positions they need filling include city carrier assistance and mail handlers.

“We look for all sorts of different kinds of people, or doesn’t you no matter,” said USPS employee Stesha Hilty. “We accept everyone. As long as you’re willing to work hard and be dedicated. You know, we’re looking for anyone.”

Those looking for a job with the US Postal Service can head over to the USPS website for a list of openings.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ring camera footage of teens assaulting 8-year-old boy.
Police: Teens arrested after assaulting 8-year-old
A Saturday night explosion rocked a mid-Michigan community, and although no one was hurt, a...
Police release cause of building explosion in Mt Morris
Eric Mays was sentenced on Tuesday, April 25.
Flint Councilman Eric Mays sentenced to probation
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office reported an unusual “suspect” who broke into a house in Monitor...
Unusual ‘suspect’ breaks into Monitor Twp home
Michigan State Police goes undercover to catch distracted drivers

Latest News

Wednesday, April 26, is National Pretzel Day. Go to Little Bavaria to get your deals! Michigan...
Celebrate National Pretzel Day in Frankenmuth!
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, April 26th
Age factor in 2024 presidential campaign
A local political expert gave his insight on the 2024 presidential campaign after President Joe...
Local political expert on ages of 2024 presidential candidates
TV5 News Update: Tuesday evening, April 25