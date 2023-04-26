Freeland gears up for Walleye Festival

Walleye Festival organizers are saying this year’s event will be new and improved.
By La'Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREELAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Walleye Festival organizers are saying this year’s event will be new and improved.

With fishing, festival rides, and flocks of yard sale shoppers ahead, the city of Freeland said they expect this year to be even bigger.

“People are really enjoying this festival and we love putting it on,” said Jason Swartz, the Walleye Festival Chairman.

On Thursday, April 27, the 37th Annual Walleye Festival kicks off and Freeland is gearing up for the fun and the crowds.

“Most of us, most everybody there has been through it before. So, you just know that there is going to be crowds and crowds of people. So just take your time going somewhere you know, welcome them into the community,” Swartz said.

The weekend will include garage sales, tournaments, a carnival, a car show, and much more, including some new additions.

“Starting this year with a little pub crawl deal where you’re going to get some stamps at different local bars that we have there in town and be able to get those stamps and come back to the beer tent and finish it. We got great prizes donated to people to us from that there. And like I said, the duck race we have, there’s still tickets available for that. We also have a cash raffle,” Swartz said.

In the midst of all the fun, residents are reminded to plan ahead for the increased traffic.

“Parking is somewhat limited, so they’ll find spots to park on streets which leads to a lot of pedestrian traffic. People walking between sales from house to house. So, we just ask that the motorists are patient, that they take their time, that they watch out for pedestrians, and keep their eyes on the road. Definitely put their cell phones down while they’re driving so they don’t get distracted,” said Police Chief David Simon with the Tittabawassee Township Police Department.

Because accidents are not uncommon during this busy weekend.

“We typically with this influx of traffic, we will see traffic crashes and it’s typically rear-end collisions because people are traveling and maybe not paying attention to the car stopping in front of them,” Simon said.

The Walleye Festival will run through Sunday, April 30.

Read next:
Gov. Whitmer on political future: ‘I ain’t going anywhere’
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer celebrates the Flint Mass Transportation Authority’s hydrogen bus...
Grand Blanc police warn about ‘water wars’, TikTok challenge
Police are urging high school students in one mid-Michigan city to be safe as they take part in...
M-15 road work in Genesee Co. to start May 1
Road work generic
‘World’s largest bounce house’ coming to Frankenmuth
The Big Bounce is coming to Frankenmuth.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ring camera footage of teens assaulting 8-year-old boy.
Police: Teens arrested after assaulting 8-year-old
A Saturday night explosion rocked a mid-Michigan community, and although no one was hurt, a...
Police release cause of building explosion in Mt Morris
Eric Mays was sentenced on Tuesday, April 25.
Flint Councilman Eric Mays sentenced to probation
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office reported an unusual “suspect” who broke into a house in Monitor...
Unusual ‘suspect’ breaks into Monitor Twp home
The Labadie Rib Fest in Bay City is returning this year.
Rib Fest returns to Bay City

Latest News

TV5 News Update: Wednesday evening, April 26
Freeland community to kick off 37th Annual Walleye Festival
Gov. Whitmer on political future: ‘I ain’t going anywhere’
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer celebrates the Flint Mass Transportation Authority’s hydrogen bus...
Gov. Whitmer on political future: ‘I ain’t going anywhere’