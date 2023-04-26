Gov. Whitmer on political future: ‘I ain’t going anywhere’

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in Grand Blanc Township on Wednesday, April 26 to celebrate the Flint Mass Transportation Authority’s hydrogen bus initiative.

That’s where we got the chance to ask Whitmer about her political future. As TV5 reported, Whitmer was named co-chair of President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign.

Whitmer shared her thoughts on being selected as co-chair of President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign.

“Like the president says, we go to get the job done. We’ve made progress. There’s more work to do. And I’m excited about being a part of his advisory committee and being a co-chair of the campaign,” she said.

During a stop in Grand Blanc Township, Whitmer said she was a strong supporter of the Biden administration, touting some of its accomplishments.

“Whether it is around working with our congressional delegation like Congressman Kildee to deliver on the incredible Infrastructure Act, the Inflation Reduction Act. We’ve benefited with manufacturing jobs coming and growing here in Michigan, on-shoring supply chains,” she explained.

TV5 asked if Whitmer, who has emerged as one of the leaders of the Democratic Party, and, at one point, received strong consideration to be Biden’s running mate in 2020, is still planning to finish out her second term as Michigan’s governor.

“I ain’t going anywhere. I love this state and I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve a second term and I’m going to fill it out,” Whitmer said. “So, we’ve got a lot of good stuff we’ve done, and a lot more we’re going to get done.”

Whitmer’s second term as governor runs through noon on Jan. 1, 2027.

