Local political expert on ages of 2024 presidential candidates

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – A local political expert gave his insight on the 2024 presidential campaign after President Joe Biden announced his candidacy.

Because Biden is 80-years-old now, age is likely to become a campaign issue.

However, Paul Rozycki, a retired political science professor from Mott Community College, pointed out if former President Donald Trump gets the Republican nomination, the playing field would be fairly even.

“He’s only a couple years older than Trump, so particularly if we have a rematch, which is looking increasingly more likely, it could be two folks in their late 70s or early 80s who are running for president and either one could be our oldest president in 2024,” Rozycki said.

Rozycki said the key is for Biden to show he has the energy and vitality to be president. He pointed out other presidents have faced similar challenges.

“In 1944, Franklin Roosevelt was running for a fourth term. He was in ill health, and some people thought he had no chance of winning. But during the campaign he showed he had the energy and vigor at least to run a campaign,” Rozycki said. “Dwight Eisenhower had a heart attack just before the ‘56 election and he too went out and proved that he was vigorous enough to run a campaign and of course for the second term as well, so I think it’s really going to be up to Biden to show that he’s got the energy.”

Rozycki said he believes if Trump does not get the nomination, he may form a third party.

