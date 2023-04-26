M-15 road work in Genesee Co. to start May 1

By Emily Brown
Published: Apr. 26, 2023
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Road work on M-15 in Genesee County is scheduled to start Monday, May 1.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will invest $11.3 million to resurface nearly seven miles of M-15 in Genesee County near Davison.

The work will include intersection improvements and roadway widening to make room for a center turn lane from Potter Road to Richfield Road. Crews will also replace the culvert at Bird Drain and make grade changes to improve the site distance at M-15 north of Coldwater Road.

Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to support 137 jobs.

MDOT said drivers should expect lane closures and traffic shifts during the road work. A 30-day detour will be required to accommodate the culvert replacement at Bird Drain and the grading improvements at Coldwater Road. Dates for that closure will be announced in advance of their start and will not occur before June 1.

This work will improve the safety and operations of the roadway and provide a smoother driving surface, extending the life of the road, according to MDOT.

The project is expected to be completed in September 2023.

