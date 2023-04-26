Most stay dry Wednesday with one more night of freeze concerns

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Since the start of the week, temperatures right at freezing each night has been the big story. We have one more night of this tonight, then into Thursday night and the weekend lows will be back into the 40s. With that, a freeze or frost is not going to be a concern. We have Freeze Warnings this Wednesday morning, and are expecting another round tonight/Thursday morning.

Rain on Tuesday was very spotty, many were able to stick to dry weather. Nearly everyone will stay dry today, only a couple of pop-up showers are likely if you’re north of the Saginaw Bay. Dry weather will hold through Thursday, but the end of the week sees rain returning to our area.

Today

Bus stops and the morning commute are in wonderful shape weather-wise, just don’t forget to grab a jacket heading out the door! Temperatures are starting off near freezing but will be back up to around 51 degrees this afternoon. These temperatures continue to be 10 degrees below the late-April average. The wind will be northwesterly at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday will reach up to around 51 degrees. (WNEM)

As mentioned above, the only real chance for a few raindrops today is in Alcona and Iosco Counties. We could have a few sprinkles on the eastern shore of the Thumb too, but that chance is relatively lower than in Alcona and Iosco Counties. This will be during the afternoon due to daytime heating, with any showers that do pop up coming to and end around sundown.

Pop-up showers will mostly be seen north of the Saginaw Bay. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will turn mostly clear again tonight with lows falling to around 32 degrees. The wind will become southeasterly at 5 to 10 mph. Freeze Warnings are expected again for the same counties that we’ve seen so far this week.

Wednesday night will likely see another round of Freeze Warnings. (WNEM)

Thursday

Partly to mostly sunny sky conditions will carry through Thursday with everyone staying dry. Highs will reach up to 61 degrees thanks to a south wind at 5 to 15 mph. This will be objectively be the best day of the week all-around. If you have anything you need to get done outdoors, this will be the day!

Thursday will get up to around 61 degrees. (WNEM)

Rain Returns to End the Week

By the end of this week, a low pressure system moving back in will bring multiple rounds of showers. This will start as early as Friday afternoon, then continue in an on-and-off fashion through the weekend and early next week. This is because the upper-levels of the low will cut off from the jet stream, so it won’t have any wind driving it away from the Great Lakes region.

Mid-Michigan sees occasional showers from Friday through Tuesday. (WNEM)

With moisture content staying in-check, we’re not expecting a significant amount of rain in a short time, so we’ll avoid any flooding issues. Take a look at the totals below, these are for the entire Friday through Wednesday morning stretch. The higher totals in the Thumb will break down more to a tenth or two or rain each day. Overall, this will just be a stretch of stubborn damp weather that will allow for more time to get a few things done inside before warmer weather stays around the area more consistently!

Friday through Wednesday morning sees relatively lower rain totals over a multiple day stretch. (WNEM)

That rain will keep the area cool, take a look at temperatures in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast.

