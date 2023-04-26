MSU graduate programs recognized as top in the nation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. News & World Report recognized four of Michigan State University’s graduate programs as first in the nation.

For the fifth year in a row, the college is ranked No. 1 in curriculum and instruction. The College of Education has nine graduate programs ranked in the top 15.

No. 1 — Curriculum and instruction

No. 1 — Elementary education

No. 1 — Secondary education

No. 2 — Educational administration and supervision

No. 2 — Higher education administration

No. 2 — Rehabilitation counseling

No. 5 — Educational psychology

No. 10 — Education policy

No. 11 — Special education

U.S. News & World Report ranked the supply chain and logistics graduate program as No. 1 for the seventh straight year. The undergraduate program in supply chain has been ranked No. 1 for more than a decade.

Judith Whipple, interim dean of the Broad College of Business said “given the prominent role that supply chains have played, particularly in the past few years, the strength of our programs recognized through our seven-year No. 1 consecutive supply chain/logistics ranking is a source of great pride at the Broad College, and our supply chain faculty, staff, students and alumni continue to inspire the future of business.”

No. 1 — Supply chain/logistics

No. 9 — Production/operations

No. 20 — Management

No. 22 — Accounting

The nuclear physics graduate program in the College of Natural Science ranks No. 2 after holding the No. 1 ranking for 13 years.

U.S. News & World Report does not rank every program each year. The programs not appearing in the 2023-24 report that maintain their top 20 positions are:

No. 2 — Industrial organizational psychology

No. 3 — African history

No. 9 — Criminal justice/criminology

No. 14 — Biological and agricultural engineering

No. 16 — Econometrics

No. 17 — African American history

U.S. News & World Report bases individual disciplinary program rankings on peer assessments of deans and program directors across the given field nationwide.

