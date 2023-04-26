Officials: 20-year-old Marine dies during training exercise

U.S. Marine Jackson Forringer died during a training exercise Thursday, officials said.
U.S. Marine Jackson Forringer died during a training exercise Thursday, officials said.(U.S. 2d Marine Division)
By WITN Web Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Officials are investigating after a Camp Lejeune Marine died during training last week.

Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune said Lance Corporal Jackson Forringer died during training at Twentynine Palms, California, on Thursday during Integrated Training Exercise 3-23.

Forringer had just turned 20 years old earlier this month and was assigned to the 2nd Marine Regiment at Camp Lejeune.

He joined the Marine Corps in July 2021.

WITN reports Forringer was a 2021 graduate of Chesnee High School in South Carolina. His lifelong dream was reportedly to be a Marine.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ring camera footage of teens assaulting 8-year-old boy.
Police: Teens arrested after assaulting 8-year-old
A Saturday night explosion rocked a mid-Michigan community, and although no one was hurt, a...
Police release cause of building explosion in Mt Morris
Eric Mays was sentenced on Tuesday, April 25.
Flint Councilman Eric Mays sentenced to probation
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office reported an unusual “suspect” who broke into a house in Monitor...
Unusual ‘suspect’ breaks into Monitor Twp home
The Labadie Rib Fest in Bay City is returning this year.
Rib Fest returns to Bay City

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during an event at the New York Stock Exchange in...
House Republicans pass US debt bill, push Biden on spending
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer celebrates the Flint Mass Transportation Authority’s hydrogen bus...
Gov. Whitmer on political future: ‘I ain’t going anywhere’
FILE - This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Oklahoma board rejects clemency recommendation for death row inmate
FILE - Prakazrel "Pras" Michel, left, a member of the 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees,...
Fugees rapper Pras found guilty in political conspiracy
Grand Blanc police warn about ‘water wars’, TikTok challenge