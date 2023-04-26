Pleasant day Thursday before rainy conditions return

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Our forecast has been fairly consistent this week, with areas of sunshine in the morning, followed up by some cloud cover during the afternoon and evening, then a round of clearing skies and Freeze Warnings.

Today? Well it hasn’t been all that different, though the shower chance today is much lower and we haven’t seen much develop in our area thus far. We expect it to largely stay that way through your evening plans. However, the rest of this week’s forecast will roll on another day, with another round of Freeze Warnings tonight. For a complete list, head to our Weather Alerts page.

And although Thursday looks beautiful, we have a wet pattern returning into the weekend and early next week.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will clear out later this evening, with a minimal shower chance before midnight. Based on not much developing thus far, we wouldn’t expect much more than something super isolated. Evening plans, assuming you’re able to tolerate the temps, should be just fine!

Lows are expected to be in the 20s and 30s again tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures will fall through the 40s quickly, eventually falling to the 20s and 30s again tonight. Winds will turn southeasterly late in the night, but remain light if not going completely calm.

Thursday

Thursday should be the nicest day of the week, with most areas getting in on the sunshine for most of the day. Areas north of the Tri-Cities could have some cloud cover spoil the party late in the morning and into the afternoon, but we stll anticipate at least a bit of sun poking through in those areas.

Highs are expected to be in the 50s and 60s Thursday. (WNEM)

Highs will be at their warmest this week on Thursday, with a chance to hit the 60s once again thanks to a southerly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour (gusts to 20 miles per hour). Areas in the far north and near the lakeshore will be a bit cooler in the 50s.

Dry weather should stick around on Thursday evening, but clouds will be returning late into Friday morning. This should keep our overnight lows warmer with most in the 40s, finally allowing a break from the Freeze Warnings.

Unsettled Weekend & Early Next Week

Showers will return to the area on Friday, followed by a stubborn area of low pressure lingering over the area right through the weekend and early next week. With the chances for showers and plenty of clouds, don’t expect any significant warm ups, with below average temperatures expected to continue during that stretch.

Rain is expected to come back into the area on Friday. (WNEM)

Friday appears to be the day that has a chance to be wet most of the day, especially in areas farther to the east in the Thumb. Showers should gradually move in from the south and southeast through the morning and linger over the area through the day. Showers are possible farther to the west of I-75, but may not be as consistent as those farther east.

We should have a chance to dry out into Friday night, with a bit of a break on Saturday morning, before the next round moves into the area.

Rain is expected at times over the weekend and early next week. (WNEM)

The most important thing to know about these shower chances after Friday is at this point, we don’t expect all day rains and there should be some breaks. We’ll label these “occasional showers” on the 7-Day forecast for now, but we may be able to define better time frames as we get more clarity as we get closer.

Highs over the weekend will gradually get cooler into early next week, with a day possibly near 60 Saturday, before we struggle to break 50 by Monday and Tuesday.

Rainfall amounts should remain manageable, despite several days of chances. These totals are from tonight through Wednesday. (WNEM)

Despite the rain chances for several days, currently, we expect rainfall amounts to be rather light, considering the number of days that will have a chance for showers. Eastern areas are currently projected to pick up roughly 0.50″ to 1.00″, with areas to the west picking up 0.25″ to 0.50″. Spread out over several days, this should be pretty manageable.

We’ll keep you updated as this forecast evolves and progresses!

