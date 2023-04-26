‘World’s largest bounce house’ coming to Frankenmuth

The Big Bounce is coming to Frankenmuth.
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Frankenmuth, Mich. (WNEM) - The Big Bounce America is home to the world’s largest bounce house and will be traveling to Frankenmuth later this year at the River Place Shops.

The Big Bounce is the biggest touring inflatable business, and it features four massive attractions. The inflatables are bigger than 16,00 square feet, standing at 32 feet tall.

The inflatables include large slides, ball pits, basketball hoops, a DJ area, and areas to take Instagram-worthy photos.

Michael Zehnder, owner of Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Inc., is excited to add the event to his calendar.

“We have the perfect event to allow kids and adults alike to get out of the house, come on over to Frankenmuth, and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced. This is one not to miss… it will be an immersive bouncing festival for all ages,” Zehnder said.

The event is expected to sell out so get your tickets soon. Tickets will be $29.95 up until July 10, after that tickets will go up to $35. The event will be held rain or shine.

For more information about this event visit Frankenmuth River Place Shops | Frankenmuth MI | Facebook.

