Beautiful weather fades into a dreary Friday, unsettled weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It hasn’t been a bad weather week by any stretch, it’s likely just not the weather many would pick considering some of the warmth from earlier this month.

Today has been a nice change of pace, with no need to look over our shoulders for any showers, and most areas have had a chance for some sunshine, with the exception being our counties to the north, who have seen some cloud cover on the southern edge of a system passing by to our north.

Hopefully you had a chance to enjoy today, as cooler and wetter weather is expected to return to us on Friday, and linger into early next week.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will gradually fill in with cloud cover in areas that are stilling seeing sun late tonight as our next system moves in from the south. The rain should hold off for several hours after this process begins, so most, if not all of the overnight should be dry.

With the clouds on the increase and a southeasterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, we should remain much more mild tonight than we have the last several nights. And no freeze warnings!

Expect lows to settle in the middle 30s to low 40s tonight.

Friday

Showers on Friday are expected to move in from the south during the latter half of the morning, possibly holding off until the afternoon for some, remaining heaviest and most consistent in areas east of I-75, primarily in the Thumb. Depending on the track, this could also include areas like Alcona, Arenac, and Iosco counties.

Once they arrive, showers will likely linger through a good chunk of the evening and early overnight, especially in the eastern areas before pulling away Saturday morning.

Rainfall amounts won’t be terribly heavy, with the Thumb generally picking up between 0.25″ 0.50″ on Friday. As always, some locally higher amounts are possible where any heavier showers persist.

Highs will be cooler on Friday with the clouds and showers taking back over, with highs landing in the 50s in most areas. The exception could be our northwestern areas who may have a chance to see the 60s before the rain moves into the area, if it even does so at all in the far northwest.

Weekend - Early Next Week

Showers will pull away Saturday morning, and we should actually get a decent break in the rain for most of the morning and early afternoon. Eventually by the late afternoon and evening, another round of showers will return to the area as a cold front moves in from the west.

Between the rounds of rain, we should be able to warm up into the 50s and low 60s Saturday under mostly cloudy skies.

A stubborn upper-level low pressure system will then be stuck over us for a few days, leading to occasional showers through Sunday, as well as Monday and Tuesday of next week. It’s important to know these won’t be all day rains, and you will have some windows of dry time. However things may remain damp, so it may not feel like it. Skies will generally remain on the cloudier side of things most of the time, too.

Rainfall amounts from Friday through Tuesday look to fall between 0.50″ to 1.00″. Some higher amounts are possible in the eastern Thumb.

Highs will get cooler for the second half of the weekend and early next week, with highs in the 50s with some 40s Sunday, and mostly 40s Monday and Tuesday.

