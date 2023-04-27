Bright Thursday & warmer, then showers return Friday afternoon

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Almost like there’s a scratch in the record, we have another round of Freeze Warnings to begin this Thursday morning. This will be the last day of these this week, as lows from here-on-out into the weekend stay in the 40s!

Today will also be the nicest day of this week objectively, everyone stays dry with temperatures up into the lower 60s. This is where we should be temperature-wise at the end of April. Going into the weekend, temperatures will initially hold mild levels like this, but fall into Sunday and early next week. You can see those temperatures in our full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast.

Today

Starting off this morning our conditions are clear with temperatures ranging from 30 to 32 degrees. Bus stops will be in good shape, just grab your jacket! Afternoon bus stops and activities will be much warmer than this morning, and noticeably warmer than the afternoons of the last few days. We reach up to around 62 degrees with a south wind at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny all day, great if you’re heading to the Shepherd Maple Syrup Fest or Freeland Walleye Fest!

Thursday reaches the lower 60s. (WNEM)

Tonight

Cloud coverage will begin to increase through the overnight hours with lows settling to around 41 degrees. No Freeze Warnings are expected tonight with how much warmer we’ll be. The wind will shift to the northeast with a speed of 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday night falls to around 41. (WNEM)

Friday

The morning will continue to stay dry but with even more clouds start to build in from the south. This will lead to scattered rain showers beginning around noon and carrying our area through the rest of the day. These showers will be on the lighter side and there will still be breaks in between showers too. The better chance of seeing rain will be the farther east you are.

Scattered showers arrive in the afternoon Friday. (WNEM)

Highs will reach up to around 57 degrees, an interestingly enough our northern counties could actually reach a higher temperature in the lower 60s than our southern counties. The wind will be northeasterly with a speed of 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Friday will reach the upper 50s. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook: More Showers

That rain from Friday will kick off more occasional rain showers taking us through the upcoming weekend. Those showers will also continue into Monday and Tuesday. At the moment, it’s still a bit harder to pick out exactly what time of each day the rain will be falling, but expect to have periods of showers immediately followed by dry weather, then more showers picking up again immediately after that. It will be a good weekend get more indoor chores done!

Rain will be on-and-off through the weekend. (WNEM)

Temperatures will be the warmest Saturday, up to around 60 degrees. Saturday night falls to around 40 degrees, then Sunday only reaches 53 degrees.

After those showers wind down Tuesday, totals should be highest in the eastern Thumb where up to 1″ of rain is possible. This will be spread out over this several-day stretch, so there are no concerns of major standing water or flooding. The totals in the map below are from Friday afternoon through early Wednesday morning.

Totals are relatively low for this 4-5 day stretch of showers. (WNEM)

