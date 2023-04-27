DASH diet named the best for heart health

FILE - Vegetables are a key ingredient to a healthy diet. The American Heart Association has...
FILE - Vegetables are a key ingredient to a healthy diet. The American Heart Association has named the DASH diet as the best for heart health.(MGN Online / Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The American Heart Association has named the DASH diet as the best for heart health.

DASH stands for dietary approaches to stop hypertension.

It aligned 100% with the American Heart Association’s goals for heart-healthy eating.

The pescatarian diet, which allows for dairy, eggs, fish and other seafood, came in second with 92%.

The award-winning Mediterranean diet alight 89%. It came in third mostly because it recommends a small glass of red wine each day and does not limit salt.

Meanwhile, very low-carb diets and keto diets were in the bottom tier for heart-healthy eating patterns because the diets emphasize red meat and saturated fats, and limit fruit and vegetable intake.

The American Heart Association made the rankings to help doctors get up to speed with nutrition.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ring camera footage of teens assaulting 8-year-old boy.
Police: Teens arrested after assaulting 8-year-old
A Saturday night explosion rocked a mid-Michigan community, and although no one was hurt, a...
Police release cause of building explosion in Mt Morris
Eric Mays was sentenced on Tuesday, April 25.
Flint Councilman Eric Mays sentenced to probation
The Big Bounce is coming to Frankenmuth.
‘World’s largest bounce house’ coming to Frankenmuth
Alan Kurt Rillema is shown in a mug shot. He is accused of two rapes in two states over two...
Coffee cup DNA links man to decades-old rape cases, authorities say

Latest News

File - A steel worker inspects a 155 mm M795 artillery projectile during the manufacturing...
US economy grew at weak 1.1% rate in Q1 in sign of slowdown
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol discusses the partnership with the U.S. during a press...
South Korean president to address US Congress in joint session
Stock photo
Flint Community Schools bans backpacks
Back-to-back storms in California have sparked a gold rush. (KMAX, KOVR, CNN)
California experiences biggest gold rush in years due to storms
Iran seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday amid wider...
US Navy: Iran seizes Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in Gulf of Oman