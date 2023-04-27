Flint Community Schools bans backpacks

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Students at Flint Community Schools will no longer be allowed to bring backpacks to school.

The board of education voted unanimously for the ban on Tuesday, April 25.

The decision comes amid discussions about student safety after two incidents caused one of the district’s high schools to close for two days this month.

The ban will stay in place until the end of the school year.

No decision has been made on if the ban will stay in place next school year.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.