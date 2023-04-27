Flint Community Schools bans backpacks

Stock photo
Stock photo(MGN)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Students at Flint Community Schools will no longer be allowed to bring backpacks to school.

The board of education voted unanimously for the ban on Tuesday, April 25.

The decision comes amid discussions about student safety after two incidents caused one of the district’s high schools to close for two days this month.

The ban will stay in place until the end of the school year.

No decision has been made on if the ban will stay in place next school year.

