Flint educator selected for National Geographic fellowship

50 Educators to Embark on Expeditions Around the World for Professional Learning and Educational Experience of a Lifetime(National Geographic)
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Flint, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint educator is one of 50 highly-respected educators across North America selected to participate in a National Geographic teacher fellowship.

It is part of the 15th annual cohort of Lindbland Expeditions and National Geographic Society Grosvenor Teacher Fellows.

Willie Buford, of Flint, will be amongst 49 other individuals on the expedition.

The 50 individuals will travel around the world to get hands-on experience and geographic knowledge to bring back to their classrooms.

The fellows include 24 from the United States, five from Canada, and the first-ever fellow from Puerto Rico. The educators represent a variety of different grade levels from pre-K through 12th grade, and subjects including art, social studies, STEM, and more.

“This once-in-a-lifetime expedition experience will help inform these exemplary educators’ understanding of some of the world’s most complex, diverse, and unique ecosystems, which will positively influence their curricula for years to come,” said Amy Berquist, vice president of conservation, education, and sustainability at Lindblad Expeditions.

The journey will range from eight to 24 days covering a wide variety of National Geographic vessels, where they will experience landscapes, cultures, and wildlife, and learn from National Geographic experts.

