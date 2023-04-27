I Love Pig grand opening inside Flint Farmer’s Market

The grand opening for a Latin food restaurant inside the Flint Farmer's Market took place Thursday, April 27.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
I Love Pig said it wasn’t just a big day, it was a super successful one, selling out of its Venezuelan pork arepas

“She felt kind of bored at home, needed something to do, and she wanted to start doing what she does best: cooking. So, she felt that she needed to bring our nationality, which is Venezuelan, our food to the people of Flint to get to know us,” said Gus Martin, employee and husband of the restaurant’s owner.

The restaurant also sells pork sandwiches and its famous “Mom’s sauce.”

