Lawsuit against Bay Co. contractor for destruction of wetlands

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – The Michigan Department of the Attorney General (AG) and the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) have filed a lawsuit involving the destruction of regulated wetlands in Bay County.

The AG’s office said the lawsuit is being filed against P & P Contracting Services, Inc., Prizza Satkowiak, the company’s registered president and director, and Paul Satkowiak, the company’s operator.

The company is alleged to have illegally drained surface water from Bay County wetlands and filled nearly five acres of wetlands with harmful sugar beet production waste, among other things, the AG’s office said.

The AG’s office said lab results show the activities have injured the surface waters and resulted in the destruction of regulated wetlands and harmful discharge of injurious materials into state waters. Despite EGLE’s directive to stop, the company continued their activities, the AG’s office said.

“We depend on our wetlands to filter our drinking water and provide habitat for our wildlife,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “It remains our priority to protect the wetlands and the waters of our state. We will not hesitate to hold bad actors accountable who destroy our natural resources for their own personal gain.”

The AG’s office said P & P Contracting Services is a company that hauls and disposes of production waste from sugar beet processing in Bay County. In the fall of 2020, the company acquired interest in nearly 16 acres of land, much of which is regulated wetland, the AG’s office said.

“Michigan’s wetlands are critical to a healthy Great Lakes ecosystem, and we are obligated to act when a blatant violation of wetlands and water protection laws like this one take place,” said Jerrod Sanders, assistant director of EGLE’s Water Resources Division.

The lawsuit is seeking relief under the Michigan Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act to hold the defendants accountable and restore the wetlands to their prior condition, the AG’s office said.

