Lions have options in 2023 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions have nine picks in the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City and two of them in the first round (6th, 18th) Thursday night.

For the first time in a long time, General Manager Brad Holmes and company have options.

Could they draft a quarterback to backup starter Jared Goff, a running back like Texas’ Bijan Robinson, or a defensive player?

Or, could they trade their first round picks in search of a veteran presence on the field?

It’s a question fans have been asking, and an answer they, as well as Holmes, have been looking forward to.

“We’re still kind of allowing that to crystallize a little bit,” says Holmes. “I will say we’re closer now, but there’s still work to be done. You know, every draft is different. We’re just being thorough, we’ll be prepared. But I do like the fact that we can pretty much go in any direction that we want and we feel good about it, just get the right football player for us.”

You’d think that once you start to see some improvements in your favorite team, their draft strategy might be a little easier.

You’d be mistaken.

Holmes says the way they’re looking at the players available for this year’s draft is a lot different - and frankly a lot more work - than it was last year.

“Last year, you know when picking [Aidan Hutchinson] at two, we kind of pretty much knew what that cluster was,” Holmes says. “It’s just a lot more film, a lot more research that has been done. We’ve had a lot more meetings, just kind of sticking to our process, and just surrender the results to that and being confident in our process. That’s how I can just call always sleep good at night knowing that will come up with the right group.”

The 2023 NFL Draft begins at 8 P.M. EST on the networks of ESPN.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.