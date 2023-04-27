NB I-75 to close for repairs in Genesee Co.

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Northbound I-75 near Grand Blanc will close north of the south junction of I-75/I-475 Friday, May 5 for repairs.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the closure is to finish repairs remaining following emergency work in 2020 and prepare the site for resurfacing this summer. The emergency repairs in 2020 were needed following a culvert washout.

Next week, crews will remove the existing pavement patch, lower the culvert, and replace the pavement to match the existing roadbed, MDOT said.

MDOT estimates the closure will end Saturday, May 13.

