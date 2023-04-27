Police to run active shooter drill at Grand Blanc middle school

Grand Blanc, Mich. (WNEM) - Law enforcement will run through emergency drills with Grand Blanc West Middle School on Friday, April 28 from noon to 3 p.m.

Students will run an active shooter drill and an emergency reunification drill as well. The community should expect sirens and lights during this drill and may hear simulated gunshots.

The students that have volunteered for this drill are either from middle or high school, with their parent/guardian permission.

