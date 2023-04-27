Reward offered for information on 2018 murder

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest for a 2018 murder.

On the morning of Thursday, April 26, 2018, 30-year-old Terrell Williams was found shot to death inside a home in the 900 block of W. Moore Street on Flint’s north side.

Investigators believe the gun shots came from outside the house.

If anyone has any information, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-422-5245, by visiting their website, and the P3Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.