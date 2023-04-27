Reward offered for information on 2018 murder

Terrell Williams was found shot to death in Flint in April 2018.
Terrell Williams was found shot to death in Flint in April 2018.(Crime Stoppers)
By Emily Brown
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest for a 2018 murder.

On the morning of Thursday, April 26, 2018, 30-year-old Terrell Williams was found shot to death inside a home in the 900 block of W. Moore Street on Flint’s north side.

Investigators believe the gun shots came from outside the house.

If anyone has any information, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-422-5245, by visiting their website, and the P3Tips mobile app.

