Saginaw community center receives $2.4M in ARPA funds

(MGN ONLY)
By Rayvin Bleu and Hannah Mose
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – A community center is deciding how best to spend more than $2 million in federal pandemic aid.

A volunteer organization called The Neighb serves southeast Saginaw, offering meals and ways of improving the lives of people in need.

“Some of the first things that we’re going to address are, you know, security,” said Canika Owen-Robinson, director of the Neighb.

As Owen-Robinson walked through the storied halls of the beloved community center, she said she is excited for its future.

“This way, what are the other things we want to do? We want to make sure that our bathrooms are ADA compliant,” she said.

The all-volunteer organization was just allocated $2.4 million in federal ARPA funding by the Saginaw City Council. The money will help with programming and will bring a computer lab, fitness center, e-gaming room, and much more to the community.

“Young people can use and learn the e-gaming process here and go on to scout college scholarships, compete in tournaments across the state, across the county. Across the nation,” Owen-Robinson said.

The funding will also go towards capital improvements, like upgrading the kitchen so the center can bring back food service for about 200 families.

But the group’s top priority is more foundational.

Owen-Robinson said the roof and HVAC systems need to be fixed to make full use of the building.

“This area right here is where we really had some damage to our roof,” Owen-Robinson said. “There was water damage. So pretty much the two rooms on this end of the building are on occupiable right now.”

The Neighb met with youth and the community to find out what services and activities they wanted.

“It was good to know that we were in tune to the youth of the community and in coming up with the building design,” Owen-Robinson said.

Because the ARPA funding is going mostly towards programming, renovating the interior, and repairing the roof and HVAC system, there’s no funding for the exteriors of the facility. Owen-Robinson said the community will need to come together to help with the aesthetics of the outside by painting and fixing the yard.

Read next:
Freeland gears up for Walleye Festival
Walleye Festival organizers are saying this year’s event will be new and improved.
Gov. Whitmer on political future: ‘I ain’t going anywhere’
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer celebrates the Flint Mass Transportation Authority’s hydrogen bus...
Grand Blanc police warn about ‘water wars’, TikTok challenge
Police are urging high school students in one mid-Michigan city to be safe as they take part in...
M-15 road work in Genesee Co. to start May 1
Road work generic

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ring camera footage of teens assaulting 8-year-old boy.
Police: Teens arrested after assaulting 8-year-old
A Saturday night explosion rocked a mid-Michigan community, and although no one was hurt, a...
Police release cause of building explosion in Mt Morris
Eric Mays was sentenced on Tuesday, April 25.
Flint Councilman Eric Mays sentenced to probation
The Labadie Rib Fest in Bay City is returning this year.
Rib Fest returns to Bay City
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office reported an unusual “suspect” who broke into a house in Monitor...
Unusual ‘suspect’ breaks into Monitor Twp home

Latest News

TV5 News Update: Wednesday evening, April 26
Freeland community to kick off 37th Annual Walleye Festival
Walleye Festival organizers are saying this year’s event will be new and improved.
Freeland gears up for Walleye Festival
Gov. Whitmer on political future: ‘I ain’t going anywhere’