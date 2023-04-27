State awards Flint $3.7k for stream cleanup

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy awarded Flint $3,731 for stream cleanup and monitoring.

The grant is one of many awarded to several local governments and non-profit organizations through the Michigan Clean Water Corps program (MiCorps), which provides grants to enable local governments and nonprofits to conduct volunteer-based water quality and stream habitat monitoring.

The department said the data will be used to help protect Michigan’s waters and improve waterways.

The MiCorps cleanup grant program began in 1998 and is funded by fees from the sale of Michigan’s specialty water quality protection license plates, available from the Secretary of State’s Office.

The local governments selected to receive cleanup funding in 2023 are:

Benzie Conservation District, $1,098.

Branch Conservation District, $1,350.

City of Ann Arbor, $4,580.

City of Cheboygan, $4,999.

City of Flint, $3,731.

City of Lansing, $4,944.

Grand Traverse Conservation District, $2,867.

Muskegon Conservation District, $3,633.

Newaygo Conservation District, $5,000.

Van Buren Conservation District, $2,877.

Joseph Conservation District, $1,865.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.