Tuscola Co. to hold special election for jail proposal

Tuscola County Jail
Tuscola County Jail(WNEM)
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUSCOLA, Mich. (WNEM) - A failed proposal to build a local county jail is getting a second chance in a special election this summer.

Voters in Tuscola County will decide on the resolution on Aug. 8. The proposal would allow the project to borrow up to $44 million.

If approved, the estimated millage to be levied the first year is 98 cents per $1,000 of taxable value.

Tuscola County Sheriff Glen Skrent advocated for upgrades to the prison in September 2022.

In November 2022, voters turned down the millage with 54 percent voting no.

