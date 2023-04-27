Water bill assistance available to Flint residents

Flint Water Plant
Flint Water Plant(WNEM)
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Assistance is available to Flint residents with past-due water bills.

The Genesee County Community Action Resource Department (GCCARD) will be at Flint City Hall on Monday, May 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to connect residents with assistance. Qualified residents could receive payment of up to $1,500 for their water bill.

“I want to thank GCCARD for their continued partnership to help meet the needs of our community,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “We want to do everything we can to help residents access assistance with their water bills, and we encourage residents to come out and take advantage of this opportunity.”

Residents will be able to meet with GCCARD caseworkers on a first-come, first-serve basis. Residents will need to bring the following required documentation:

  • Active past-due water bill
  • Valid State ID/driver’s license for all adults in the household (IDs must match water bill)
  • Social Security cards for all members of the household
  • Health insurance card(s)
  • Proof of household income for the past 30 days
  • DHS food benefit letter (if applicable)
  • Rental lease or agreement if water bill is in landlord’s name
