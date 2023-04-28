Bay City gymnastics coach returns after suspension removal

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A coach is reunited with her athletes after more than a month away.

As TV5 reported, Bay Valley Academy Head Gymnastics Coach Nanci Moore had been suspended by the U.S. Center for Safesport for two years after being accused of physical and emotional misconduct, claims that Moore’s attorney said were 100 percent false.

Related: Local gymnastics coach suspended amid misconduct allegations

On Friday, April 28, TV5 learned the two-year suspension has been lifted, clearing the way for Moore’s return to Bay Valley Academy.

Moore recounted what the last month has been like for her.

“I was bawling. I was grateful. I had a moment where I thought I was not going to be able to breathe anymore,” Moore said, fondly remembering the moment she learned she could coach again.

Moore’s attorney said the investigation into the allegations has been reopened. Moore’s attorney said she is coaching under supervision, adding that this is something that is common.

As for Moore, she said she’s glad to be back.

“It’s everything. This is where I belong,” Moore said.

Moore said her time away from gym was far from easy.

“Very difficult. A lot of ups and downs. A lot of self-doubt. A lot of emotional rollercoastering,” she said.

During her interview with TV5, Moore’s athletes stood with her, supporting their coach.

“I could not be more proud of how they just kept trusting the process, believed in themselves. They got through the hardest part of their season, their championship season, not having me by their side,” Moore said.

But now she’s back.

As for the investigation, Moore isn’t allowed to have any contact with her accusers, who TV5 was told, have all left gymnastics.

For her part, Moore and her attorney said they are preparing to take legal action.

“People need to be held accountable. You should not be able to do this. It is not right,” Moore said.

Regarding the allegations, Moore has never been charged with a crime. She said she plans to exhaust every legal remedy to make every single aspect of what happened completely public.

TV5 reached out to the U.S. Center for Safesport about the status of the investigation into Moore but has not heard back yet.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.