Husband, wife both celebrate 100th birthdays two weeks apart

A husband and wife in Illinois are celebrating their 100th birthdays within two weeks of each other. (Source: KARE, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By Kent Erdahl
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHFIELD, Minn. (KARE) – A husband and wife in Illinois are celebrating their 100th birthdays within two weeks of each other, and they have a big anniversary coming up this year, too.

Service dogs and service members were there to celebrate a milestone so big it even caught the attention of those in public service.

Richfield Mayor Mary Supple wished the couple a happy birthday on behalf of the entire city.

After enlisting in the Army during World War II, Barnt Hougland said he never expected to celebrate his 100th birthday.

“I never dreamed of it,” he said. “I was just feeling lucky that I was alive then.”

Now, he’s feeling even luckier to be joining his wife in the century club. Rita Hougland turned 100 exactly two weeks earlier.

Their friend Betty Hassentab said it couldn’t have happened to a better couple.

“They deserve it. It’s wonderful. They are just the neatest people,” she said.

The couple was married on Aug. 9, 1948, and will celebrate 75 years of marriage in a few months.

In addition to taking care of themselves, they say they never forgot to take care of each other.

The couple doesn’t have kids, but they’ve done a lot of celebrating with their nephew and extended family over the last two weeks of milestones.

