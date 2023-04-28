Improving school safety: Superintendent talks backpack ban

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - No more backpacks; starting Monday students in Flint Community Schools (FCS) will need to leave their book bags behind.

School administrators said it’s a measure to improve safety. The superintendent explained what led to the decision.

“We received positive feedback. We haven’t received any feedback so far from our community that has stated that we don’t want this, or this is an issue for us,” FCS Superintendent Kevelin Jones said.

The ban on backpacks districtwide in all school buildings starts Monday, May 1.

Jones said FCS has had issues with weapons and other inappropriate items found at school. He said with the backpack ban in place it will help control what is being brought inside.

“We’re not saying this is 100 percent fool proof,” he explained. “We’re saying that we’re going to, as a school district, continue to do all we can to ensure that our staff and scholars are safe.”

Jones said the backpack ban will be around for a while, maybe longer.

“This ban is in place, this policy is in place for the remainder of this school year ‘22-’23. And at that time, we will discuss with the board of either making it a permanent policy, or determining what next year will look like,” he said.

Jones also said school administrators determined clear backpacks would not completely address this issue. They decided a complete ban on backpacks was the best answer.

“I care more about safety than I care about the fact that someone wants to bring something to school,” he stated. “What’s more important is that every scholar comes here and they can feel safe, and their parent can feel safe, and the staff can feel safe about the decisions that we’ve made.”

Jones apologized for any inconvenience this policy will have on students and their families, but when it comes to safety he’s not taking any chances.

