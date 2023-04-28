Isabella Co. woman sentenced for catfishing daughter online

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - An Isabella County woman was sentenced to jail after she pleaded guilty to stalking her daughter and another teenager online.

Kendra Licari was sentenced to a minimum of 19 months in jail on April 26 for an incident that happened last January.

In January of last year, two sets of parents went to local police to file a report about their 14-year-old children being harassed via social media and texting. After initial searches didn’t find anything, police were able to locate Licari by her phone number which was attached to the social media sites.

Related: Isabella Co. woman accused of secretly harassing daughter online

Licari was arrested last year in December, where she was arraigned on criminal charges.

She pleaded guilty to two counts of stalking a minor. In exchange for her plea, the other charges against her were dismissed.

At her sentencing, Licari received credit for 22 days already served.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy
Lawsuit against Bay Co. contractor for destruction of wetlands
A mom wants her son’s medication allowed in Michigan schools.
Jayden’s Law: Mom wants son’s medication allowed in Michigan schools
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
The Big Bounce is coming to Frankenmuth.
‘World’s largest bounce house’ coming to Frankenmuth
A former Saginaw police officer has been sentenced nearly three years after he was charged with...
Former Saginaw police officer sentenced for misconduct in office, assault

Latest News

While cleaning up the freeway this week, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post...
MSP troopers make interesting find while cleaning highway
Billerud Paper Mill
UPDATE: Health officials cite 5 new blastomycosis cases, total rises to 109
Bravo Battery, 120th Field Artillery Regiment, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Wisconsin...
Proposed Camp Grayling expansion denied by DNR
General Motors Customer Care and Aftersales (CCA) Davison Road Processing Center, located in...
GM to invest $100M in Burton processing center