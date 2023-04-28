Liberty Bridge continues to be free to the public

Lynn Pavlawk talks about the grand opening of the Liberty Bridge on Thursday, Dec. 22, and what...
Lynn Pavlawk talks about the grand opening of the Liberty Bridge on Thursday, Dec. 22, and what residents can expect. #Sponsoredby Bay City Bridge Partners
By Emily Brown
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Liberty Bridge will continue to be free for everyone, the Bay City Bridge Partners announced on Friday, April 28.

The company also said it will announce the tolling start date at least two weeks in advance.

Its hours of operation in its Customer Service Center are expanding and will continue to expand to better accommodate customers. There is a recent change on Wednesdays, where it will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. with no closure during the lunch hour.

The Bridge Partners continues to encourage customers to visit its website before coming in for the most current hours.

The company also announced a new Customer Service Hotline is available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The number is 855-648-4330 and is intended to assist customers using the self-serve portal to create their BC-PASS accounts or to inquire about timing for receiving BC-PASSes in the mail.

In addition, when visiting the website, customers can press “Need Help” to find additional resources and tips for frequently asked questions.

