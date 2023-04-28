Man accused of setting fire to 2 Minneapolis mosques

Police are investigating two mosque fires in two days in Minnesota.
Police are investigating two mosque fires in two days in Minnesota.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Minneapolis are searching for a man suspected of setting fires that damaged two mosques earlier this week.

Jackie Rahm Little was charged with second-degree arson for one of the fires that rattled Minnesota’s Muslim community. The criminal complaint does not mention possible motives, but Muslim leaders on Tuesday said they feared the attacks were motivated by Islamophobia, the Star Tribune reported.

Little, 36, is charged in connection with the second fire, which on Monday burned the third floor of the Mercy Islamic Center. The center houses the Masjid Al Rahma mosque.

The criminal complaint states that surveillance footage shows Little entering the center carrying a bag with a gasoline can inside. A short time later, a staff member spotted a fire near offices. It was extinguished before it could spread very far.

The other fire was Sunday night in the bathroom of the mosque in the 24 Somali Mall. The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said a suspect entered with a gas canister before lighting a fire in the bathroom. Worshippers extinguished the fire.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy
Lawsuit against Bay Co. contractor for destruction of wetlands
A mom wants her son’s medication allowed in Michigan schools.
Jayden’s Law: Mom wants son’s medication allowed in Michigan schools
The Big Bounce is coming to Frankenmuth.
‘World’s largest bounce house’ coming to Frankenmuth
A former Saginaw police officer has been sentenced nearly three years after he was charged with...
Former Saginaw police officer sentenced for misconduct in office, assault

Latest News

Antonio J. Dossantos is accused of trying to kidnap two high school students in Bridgeport,...
Man accused of trying to kidnap two high school students
Alicia Celaya, David Cardenas and their son Adrian, 3, are shown at their home, Thursday, April...
Kicked off Medicaid: Millions at risk as states trim rolls
An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve shows price pressures remained high...
Inflation pressures remain persistent as consumers pull back
Pat Neal, left, and Ann Fintell, both of Lincoln, celebrate in the Nebraska Capitol rotunda...
Abortion bans fail in conservative South Carolina, Nebraska
Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio...
Fox ratings tumble in Tucker Carlson slot after his firing