MSP troopers make interesting find while cleaning highway

CADILLAC, Mich. (WNEM) – While cleaning up the freeway this week, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post made an interesting find.

“They’re not writing citations. They’re literally cleaning the freeway. They had an interesting find....it’s rubber,” the MSP Seventh District posted on Twitter on Friday, April 28.

The troopers spent the week picking up trash along M-42 in northern Michigan. Near Exit 191, the troopers found a bloody, realistic-looking rubber hand. They shared photos of the find on Twitter.

