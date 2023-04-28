No injuries reported after firetruck hit while responding to crash

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WNEM) - No one was injured after a Mt. Morris Township firetruck was hit while responding to a crash on Wednesday, April 26.

Around 2:30 a.m. Mt.Morris fire department arrived on the scene of an accident on I 75 northbound near 475. The truck was blocking two lanes when struck by a motorist, the fire department said.

There were two firefighters in the cabin at the time of the crash, but neither were injured.

The fire department reminds everyone to be cautious when driving and to slow down when nearing emergency vehicles., so everyone can get home safely to their loved ones.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.