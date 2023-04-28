Proposed Camp Grayling expansion denied by DNR

GRAYLING, Mich. (WNEM) - The proposed 20-year lease by the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) for 162,000 acres of state forest land has been denied.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced it declined the proposed lease for the land on Friday, April 24. The land is located around the National Guard training camp in Grayling which the DMVA sought to use for low-impact military training activities.

Michigan military leaders proposed the lease in winter of 2022.

“We appreciate the many comments we received on this proposal and the commitment people have to public lands,” said Acting DNR Director Shannon Lott. “Public concerns and feedback from Tribal governments, coupled with our own review of the proposal, led us to decide against a 20-year lease on such a significant portion of state-managed land.”

Michigan military leaders proposed a lease of up to 162,000 acres of state forest land around Camp Grayling to conduct periodic, low-impact activities such as cyber and electronic warfare, and operation of space and communication systems.

The decision was made after months of public input and after consultation with interested Michigan Tribal governments.

The DNR had been receiving public comments on the proposed expansion since June 2022 and remained open for eight months which is longer than a typical DNR public comment period.

Related: Public comments on Camp Grayling expansion accepted through Feb. 8

Protecting water and maintaining public access to land were key concerns expressed by fishing, hunting, and conservation groups throughout the public comment period. The DNR and DMVA also hosted Tribal consultations to get feedback from governments about the DMVA’s proposed use of additional state-managed public land.

Under a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the DNR and the DMVA, the DMVA will be able to apply for limited land use permits to conduct exercises on up to 52,000 acres of eligible land. The permits would allow the Michigan National Guard to conduct low-impact training on specified areas of land, which would remain open to the public and Tribal members at all times.

The MOU also provides that the permits will not allow military training to take place in any protected or sensitive habitat areas or within a certain distance of inland lakes and designated trout streams.

The DMVA may apply for permits using the same system and be evaluated under the same regulations that apply to all other public events and activities on state-managed public lands, including individual events, research projects, and large gatherings. The DMVA will pay fees and costs associated with applying for a permit, the same as other members of the public.

Those who want to legally use the land for hunting, fishing, camping, or other recreational pursuits would continue to be allowed, without restriction, on land in use by the Michigan National Guard under a land use permit.

More information is available on the DNR’s Camp Grayling proposal webpage.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.