Scattered rain returns Friday afternoon with a damp weekend too

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We begin this Friday with no Freeze Warnings as overnight lows have stayed outside of the critical freezing range, it’s noticeably milder for sure! The milder weather that moved in Thursday will remain through the end of the week, but with more rain moving in and a low passing by the Great Lakes, we’ll start to see temperatures going back down. The beginning of May is expected to hold below-average temperatures. Take a look at those in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast here!

Today

Bus stops and the morning commute will stay dry with only cloud coverage increasing. Additionally, if you’ll be at the Shepherd Maple Syrup Fest or the Freeland Walleye Fest, you won’t need to worry about any rain in the morning. Around noon, we’ll begin to see rain moving in from the south. This will remain a scattered, light rain with storms not expected.

Friday will see rain starting right around noon, from the south. (WNEM)

Through the course of the afternoon, the rain moves northward with the better chance for more frequent showers if you’re east of I-75. The dry periods between showers will be longer if you’re located in Alma, Mount Pleasant, and Clare.

More rain, especially to the east, by Friday evening. (WNEM)

Temperatures will more-or-less still be mild today, but it may not feel as warm as Thursday due to a lack of sun. We expect most to reach up to around 59 degrees with a northeast wind at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Friday will reach the upper 50s. (WNEM)

Tonight

Scattered rain will continue through the overnight period. Lows settle to around 46 degrees, so no worry of a frost or freeze! The wind will be northeast at 5 to 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Rain remains scattered overnight. (WNEM)

Saturday

Rain will still remain in the morning hours, but continuing to move north will fully clear our viewing area just before noon. This will be where the first period of dry weather comes in if you need to get outside for anything this weekend. This will last from around noon to about 6 PM on Saturday.

The next round of rain picks up just before sundown Saturday evening, then stays scattered like the first wave going into Saturday night. This will also be a lighter rain with no storms expected.

Rain Saturday evening. (WNEM)

Highs will reach up to around 61 degrees Saturday with an initially north wind backing to the southwest with a speed of 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday reaches up to around 60. (WNEM)

Sunday

The rain from Saturday night starts to move out early on Sunday morning, leading to the second period of dry weather. That will last from around 8 AM Sunday until the early afternoon. Later in the afternoon, the third wave of rain moves back into Mid-Michigan. This rain will be like the other waves, lighter but steady.

More rain picking up Sunday afternoon. (WNEM)

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler on Sunday with a high of only 53 degrees. That’s after falling to around 39 degrees on Saturday night. By Sunday night, lows will fall to around 36 degrees. This could bring some light frost potential, but having clouds may mitigate that. We’ll keep you updated! Wind speeds on Sunday will be 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph from the southwest.

Sunday reaches up to around 53. (WNEM)

Rain will stay scattered/occasional into Monday and Tuesday, thought with lighter totals (likely only up to around 0.10″ per day). When all of the rain starts wrapping up late on Tuesday, totals will likely land around 1″ in the Thumb. Totals will be closer to 0.50″ farther west near Central Michigan. These numbers have crawled up slightly, but there’s still not a concern of flooding or major standing water with how spread out this rain will be.

This is the 4-5 day total of rain from this entire low-pressure system. (WNEM)

We wish you a safe weekend ahead!

