Showers continue this weekend, dry time possible in between

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - As soon as we brought the nice weather back on Thursday, it has already been replaced by our next round of rain.

The round of rain passing through now won’t be our only round of showers in the days ahead, but the weekend may not be as bad as you think. While showers are possible each day, we aren’t expecting these to be all day rains, and it also doesn’t appear to be an absolute soaker day to day.

This Evening & Overnight

As for the showers tonight, we’re expecting those to be the soggiest period this weekend, with showers for some expected to persist into the overnight hours and early Saturday morning. While everyone has a chance for showers, the most consistent rain, especially late tonight will generally reside along I-75 and to the east.

Lows tonight will stay in the 40s. (WNEM)

Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast otherwise, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s this afternoon eventually landing in the 40s for overnight lows. Winds will be variable tonight, remaining between 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Saturday

Showers will linger in eastern areas early Saturday. (WNEM)

The showers that linger into Saturday morning should make an exit out of the region around the late morning to noon time frame. Once those exit, and many to the west of I-75 will be done well before that, we should dry out for several hours, with the next round not expected until a cold front comes through toward the evening hours.

Scattered rain is expected to return to the area Saturday evening. (WNEM)

Current projections don’t have this line of showers coming back into the area until closer to 4-6 PM, moving to the east after that. Although severe weather isn’t expected, a few rumbles of thunder may be possible.

Highs on Saturday will be around the 60 degree mark. (WNEM)

Between the morning rain and ahead of the cold front, highs should warm up into the 50s and low 60s away from the lakeshore, with some 40s possible there as there will be an easterly flow at times. Our wind direction will be highly variable on Saturday in the morning as the circulation of the low pressure moves overhead.

After the cold front passes by, we’ll likely get another round of dry time going into Sunday morning. Temperatures for Saturday night will land in the 30s and low 40s for overnight lows.

Sunday

Sunday's showers are expected to be scattered. (WNEM)

Showers will remain possible on Sunday, but just like Saturday, there will be dry time in between the showers. In fact, the showers on Sunday, at this point anyway, look more scattered than they will be on Saturday along the cold front. It’s worth noting that these systems that send periodic disturbances in our direction are tough to pin down with specific timing and coverage, so stay tuned for any changes, but overall it shouldn’t be a washout.

High temperatures on Sunday will be cooler than Saturday. (WNEM)

Highs on Sunday behind Saturday’s cold front will be cooler, with a day in the 40s and 50s expected to wrap up the weekend. Winds on Sunday will be westerly to southwesterly, around 5 to 15 miles per hour and gusts near 20 miles per hour.

Showers will likely end briefly late Sunday evening, before picking back up again close to the Monday morning commute. It’s possible that if we get cold enough, some snowflakes may mix in with some of the showers. Lows will be in the 30s for Monday morning.

Rainfall is expected to be heaviest in areas to the east this weekend. (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.