Warm today with evening showers, Cooler with showers Sunday.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Most areas of Mid-Michigan started this morning wet with scattered rain showers moving through, but as of the 10 o’clock hour, the rain has left the area. We should remain drier through the remainder of the morning and much, if not all of, the afternoon. Our next chance for showers will arrive this evening, sweeping across Mid-Michigan from west to east. These showers may be a bit breezy, and could have some heavier downpours, but severe weather is not expected. A stroke or two of lightning may be possible, however.

Temperature have been gradually warming throughout the morning into the lower and now middle 50s. This warming continues into late this afternoon as much of Mid-Michigan, south of the Saginaw Bay, could reach into the lower 60s for a short time. Tonight we cool down but only into the upper 30s north and lower 40s south, so we have no concerns of a freeze tonight.

Your Sunday will feature more rain showers chances, particularly as we transition into the afternoon hours. These showers should remain spotty and generally light once again, so off and on light showers can be expected for a decent chunk of Sunday afternoon and evening. Additional shower chances will persist through the morning and possibly afternoon hours of Monday, and once again Tuesday before a brief dry period Wednesday. Temperatures tomorrow will only make it into the lower 50s, so it will be noticeably cooler. Monday and Tuesday should follow suit with temperatures cooler yet again, only making it into the middle-upper 40s.

Temperatures should gradually warm Wednesday-Friday of next week back into the middle and upper 50s.

Below is a check of your hour-by-hour forecast for this afternoon, this evening, tonight and tomorrow afternoon:

TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

