Warm today with evening showers, Cooler with showers Sunday.

TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update
By Kyle Gillett
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Most areas of Mid-Michigan started this morning wet with scattered rain showers moving through, but as of the 10 o’clock hour, the rain has left the area. We should remain drier through the remainder of the morning and much, if not all of, the afternoon. Our next chance for showers will arrive this evening, sweeping across Mid-Michigan from west to east. These showers may be a bit breezy, and could have some heavier downpours, but severe weather is not expected. A stroke or two of lightning may be possible, however.

Temperature have been gradually warming throughout the morning into the lower and now middle 50s. This warming continues into late this afternoon as much of Mid-Michigan, south of the Saginaw Bay, could reach into the lower 60s for a short time. Tonight we cool down but only into the upper 30s north and lower 40s south, so we have no concerns of a freeze tonight.

Your Sunday will feature more rain showers chances, particularly as we transition into the afternoon hours. These showers should remain spotty and generally light once again, so off and on light showers can be expected for a decent chunk of Sunday afternoon and evening. Additional shower chances will persist through the morning and possibly afternoon hours of Monday, and once again Tuesday before a brief dry period Wednesday. Temperatures tomorrow will only make it into the lower 50s, so it will be noticeably cooler. Monday and Tuesday should follow suit with temperatures cooler yet again, only making it into the middle-upper 40s.

Temperatures should gradually warm Wednesday-Friday of next week back into the middle and upper 50s.

Below is a check of your hour-by-hour forecast for this afternoon, this evening, tonight and tomorrow afternoon:

TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update
TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update(WNEM)
TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update
TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update(WNEM)
TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update
TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update(WNEM)
TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update
TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update(WNEM)
TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update
TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update(WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While cleaning up the freeway this week, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post...
MSP troopers make interesting find while cleaning highway
A mom wants her son’s medication allowed in Michigan schools.
Jayden’s Law: Mom wants son’s medication allowed in Michigan schools
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer’s cause of death revealed
Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy
Lawsuit against Bay Co. contractor for destruction of wetlands
Lynn Pavlawk talks about the grand opening of the Liberty Bridge on Thursday, Dec. 22, and what...
Liberty Bridge continues to be free to the public

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Friday evening, April 28
Scattered rain is expected to return to the area Saturday evening.
Showers continue this weekend, dry time possible in between
First alert weather forecast for Friday April 28
Friday will see rain starting right around noon, from the south.
Scattered rain returns Friday afternoon with a damp weekend too