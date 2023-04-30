Cannabis consumption center coming to Bay City

Bay City, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City is set to open Mid-Michigan’s first cannabis consumption lounge, with one business aiming to become the largest in the state. The Remedy Room Provisioning Center is currently renovating 6,500 square feet of space on two floors to create a pot lover’s dream.

Upstairs, there will be a lounge, pool table, stage for music, TVs, while downstairs will have a wide open space with vents, corn hole, leagues, tournaments, and golf simulators. According to Spence Anderson, owner of the Remedy Room Provisioning Center, the lounge will be a great place for cannabis users who don’t necessarily want to be in a bar or around alcohol.

Bay City council members have approved consumption licenses to be given to up to five businesses. Construction is currently underway, with Anderson hoping to open the lounge in late summer or early fall, depending on licensing. Bay City will be the third community in Michigan to allow consumption lounges, following Hazel Park and Kalkaska.

Anderson bought the units in 2017 with the hopes of eventually opening up a cannabis lounge. He says, “We kind of saw that being a pretty cool thing to do in the future.”

The Remedy Room Provisioning Center is preparing to open the lounge at its next-door unit, which will provide a fun, cool, and safe spot for cannabis users to socialize and network.

The entertainment hot spot in Bay City is about to get hotter with the addition of a sports bar, country bar, and cannabis consumption lounge. With the city’s approval of consumption licenses, it is expected that more businesses will open up lounges in the future.

