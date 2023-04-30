Saginaw roof replacement sign up generates big turnout

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Hundreds of Saginaw residents gathered at City Hall on Saturday to submit their applications for free roof repairs or replacement. The program, made possible by funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, also includes the installation of furnaces in homes before winter.

Councilperson Monique Lamar-Silvia expressed the overwhelming demand for the program, stating, “It is a real big demand.”

Councilperson Bill Ostash emphasized the importance of a good roof, saying, “If you don’t have a good roof, you have water that’s leaking into the house, that’s one of the first things when things start to go. So I’m just happy for this program. I’m happy we could put it together.”

Residents were grateful for the program, with Lamar-Silvia noting, “Our citizens are so happy that they are directly being affected by those ARPA dollars. It’s like they have those ARPA dollars in their pocket, so I’m happy.”

To qualify for the program, applicants must have a roof at least 20 years old, fall below a certain income level, and be up to date on utility bills and taxes. The deadline for applications was Saturday, but the city is planning to offer free windows to residents in the future.

Ostash said, “Now those applications will go into the process of being vetted out and see who can qualify. So I’m excited. I hope everybody does. But it’s just a good day. I am happy to be here with our residents.”

