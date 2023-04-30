Willie Nelson performs duet with Snoop Dogg at 90th birthday celebration

Willie Nelson turned 90 on Saturday and celebrated with a concert at the Hollywood Bowl with other stars performing.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Willie Nelson is marking a major milestone. He turned 90 years old Saturday.

The legendary musician celebrated the event with some friends at the Hollywood Bowl.

The star-studded list included Snoop Dogg, Neil young, Dave Matthews, Beck, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow, and The Chicks, just to name a few.

Nelson also performed on stage, including a duet with Snoop Dogg.

