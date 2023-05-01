1 injured, 1 arrested after shooting in Flint school parking lot

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Hannah Mose
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman was injured and another woman was arrested following a shooting in a Flint school parking lot Monday afternoon.

It happened about 3:30 p.m. on Monday, May 1 at the International Academy of Flint, 2820 Saginaw St. in Flint, Flint Police Chief Terence Green said.

There was a feud between two parents that resulted in one parent shooting the other, Green said.

The shooter was taken into custody and the victim was taken to a local hospital where she is in good condition, Green said.

Green said there was not a threat to the school itself, and the incident occurred in the parking lot while parents were picking up their children from school.

