Cash reward offered for information on 2018 murder

Sidney Pettigrew Jr.
Sidney Pettigrew Jr.(Crime Stoppers)
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved murder.

Five years ago, Sidney Pettigrew Jr. was murdered while working out at the Rock Fitness Center.

The shooting took place just before 1 p.m. on May 1, 2018, in the 2500 block of S. Saginaw Street near Linsey Boulevard on Flint’s south side.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

