City to honor former Saginaw mayor with mural

By James Felton and Hannah Mose
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to honor a man who gave his life to Saginaw.

Former Mayor Henry Marsh passed away in 2011, but his legacy is alive and well. It’s part of the inspiration behind a new project aimed at welcoming more people to Saginaw.

“It means a lot to the family. My dad committed his life to this city. And we’re just happy that the city recognizes that and has chosen to give him this honor,” said Michael Marsh, the son of Former Mayor Henry Marsh.

Marsh was talking about a mural set to take shape at the Henry G. Marsh Bridge in Saginaw. He took part in a ribbon-cutting for the first phase of the Henry Marsh Plaza project. Soon, people passing by will see work begin on the wall under the bridge on the east side of Washington Street.

“He was one of the founding members of First State Bank in Saginaw. And one of their commitments at the time of their founding was to eliminate the red-lining that had been traditionally going on in this city. And I think they made a lot of inroads into to that,” Marsh said.

Marsh also said his father collaborated with others to create opportunities for those who were being kept out.

“They worked very hard to open up the skill trades in Saginaw. There was a time when the skill trades and General Motors were not open to African-Americans. And they were instrumental in getting it opened up,” Marsh said.

TV5 got a glimpse of a rough sketch of the design for the mural.

For his part, Marsh said he likes the direction the artwork is taking.

“I’ve seen the concept that they’ve done, that they’ve put together, and I think just seeing the end product will be very fulfilling and rewarding to the family,” he said.

Work on the mural is expected to begin later this month.

