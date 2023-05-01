Emus on the loose in Midland Co.

Kate Buning was walking her dog on the rail trail in Midland County when she encountered...
Kate Buning was walking her dog on the rail trail in Midland County when she encountered something unusual.(Kate Buning)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Kate Buning was walking her dog on the rail trail in Midland County when she encountered something unusual on Monday.

Buning and her dog were chased by two emus about 9:30 a.m. on May 1.

It happened between 11 Mile and Barden in North Bradley, Midland County Sheriff Myron Greene said.

“There was no physical contact between the caller and the emus, so neither the caller or the emus were injured,” Greene said.

An animal control deputy responded to the area and checked with a couple of local farmers, but the emus were not located, Greene said.

Read next:
Michigan updates endangered species list
Trumpeter swans, whose populations have grown as a result of significant conservation efforts...
Cash reward offered for information on 2018 murder
Sidney Pettigrew Jr.
M-15 road project starts in Genesee Co.
Road work generic
Saginaw roof replacement sign up generates big turnout
Roof replacements in Saginaw have big turnout in Saturday's event.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While cleaning up the freeway this week, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post...
MSP troopers make interesting find while cleaning highway
A mom wants her son’s medication allowed in Michigan schools.
Jayden’s Law: Mom wants son’s medication allowed in Michigan schools
A sneak peak at the new Bay City consumption lounge that is set to open in a few months time
Cannabis consumption center coming to Bay City
It looks like drivers have a little extra time to get transponders for Liberty Bridge in Bay...
Residents speak on Liberty Bridge toll delay
A coach is reunited with her athletes after more than a month away.
Bay City gymnastics coach returns after suspension removal

Latest News

Flint Water Plant
Repairs scheduled for Flint Water Tower
The Michigan State Police exit the Adams Township Hall after executing a search warrant, Oct....
Michigan clerk who doubts election results faces recall
Trumpeter swans, whose populations have grown as a result of significant conservation efforts...
Michigan updates endangered species list
Sidney Pettigrew Jr.
Cash reward offered for information on 2018 murder