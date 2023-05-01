Emus on the loose in Midland Co.

MIDLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Kate Buning was walking her dog on the rail trail in Midland County when she encountered something unusual on Monday.

Buning and her dog were chased by two emus about 9:30 a.m. on May 1.

It happened between 11 Mile and Barden in North Bradley, Midland County Sheriff Myron Greene said.

“There was no physical contact between the caller and the emus, so neither the caller or the emus were injured,” Greene said.

An animal control deputy responded to the area and checked with a couple of local farmers, but the emus were not located, Greene said.

