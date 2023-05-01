Michigan updates endangered species list

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The list of threatened and endangered plants and animals in Michigan has been updated for the seventh time in nearly 50 years.

Based on recent data, 36 species were removed and 58 species were added at the recommendation of experts from universities, the Michigan Natural Features Inventory, other conservation organizations, and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

“When people come together to collaborate on conservation, we can recover rare species,” said Jennifer Kleitch, DNR endangered species specialist. “For instance, trumpeter swans were just removed from Michigan’s threatened and endangered species list. Their populations have grown as a result of significant conservation efforts by many partners over decades.”

The trumpeter swan is still federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Kleitch said while 36 species were removed, others still need help.

Three bat species – little brown, northern long-eared, and tri-colored – have been listed as threatened due to significant population declines in the state resulting from white-nose syndrome.

Rusty-patched bumblebees and American bumblebees were added to the endangered species list because, like many pollinator species, their populations are seeing large declines.

In all, 58 species were added to the list as either threatened or endangered.

“Many threatened and endangered species rely on high-quality natural areas that benefit all of us by providing clean water, clean air and places for us to enjoy nature. When species are struggling, it can indicate declines in the functioning of those natural areas, which in turn can impact our quality of life,” Kleitch said.

You can help by learning more about rare plants and animals and their conservation needs.

See a full list of the state’s threatened and endangered plants and animals on the Michigan Natural Features Inventory website. This website also provides additional information on what each species needs to survive and thrive.

Learn more about how the DNR manages Michigan’s wildlife on the government’s DNR website.

