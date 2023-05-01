Rain continues, even with some wintry mix, Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although the weekend was damp at times, we were able to salvage much of Sunday as the dry slot of the passing low moved over the area. Going into today, we’ll see more rain picking back up, but this will be all on the backside of the low, signaling its slow departure begins today. Temperatures will be colder too, so we will likely see a few snowflakes mixing in up north too!

Today

As you make your way out to the bus stops this morning, we’re seeing just a few sprinkles picking up near Central Michigan, otherwise it’s a dry morning with only mostly cloudy skies. Rain will pick back up starting around noon, first as a few isolated showers south with the larger rain shield up north.

Monday will see rain picking up again starting around noon. (WNEM)

The rain will continue to move south as the afternoon progresses, below is a look at 6 PM. At that time, most of the viewing area will be under rain showers.

Rain moves in Monday afternoon. (WNEM)

After dark as temperatures cool, snowflakes will start to mix in around the Houghton Lake area. Ground temperatures are around 45 degrees so it will be hard for snow to stick. Overall, it will lead to continued wet conditions.

Monday evening will see some wintry mix up north. (WNEM)

Highs today will be up to 46 degrees, the average for this time of year is 63 degrees so we’re expecting to be over 15 degrees below-average to start the month. The wind will turn more northwesterly with a sustained speed of 10 to 15 mph. Gusts will pick up during the afternoon, closer to 25 mph.

Monday reaches up to around the middle 40s. (WNEM)

Tonight

Wintry mix will continue into tonight, though it does turn more isolated by Tuesday morning. It will stay cold though, temperatures fall to around 36 degrees with a northwest wind continuing to gust near 30 mph. Sustained wind speeds will be from 15 to 25 mph. It will be heavy jacket-weather to begin the day Tuesday.

Tuesday morning will have some lingering wintry mix up north. (WNEM)

Tuesday

Any wintry mix that’s leftover will start to turn back to plain rain by midday. Showers will be more scattered, but we should see higher frequency across the Thumb.

Tuesday afternoon sees scattered rain, especially east. (WNEM)

Rain totals through Tuesday evening are going to be bolstered a bit because of this, some two-day totals (Monday and Tuesday) in the Thumb could locally be over 0.50″. The remainder of Mid-Michigan though will average between 0.25″ and 0.50″ between both days.

Rain totals Monday through Tuesday will average 0.25" to 0.50". (WNEM)

Highs will reach around 47 degrees on Tuesday, but that northwest wind will continue to gust to around 30 mph with sustained winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday will reach the middle 40s. (WNEM)

Temperatures will be more spring-like as the week progresses, take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.