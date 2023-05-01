Rain and snow... yes snow, returns tonight & Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although we had our share of showers move through, the weekend wasn’t all that bad around Mid-Michigan, with plenty of dry time in between rounds of rain.

Our next round of rain is already starting to move in this afternoon and if it hasn’t moved into your area just yet, you will likely see showers move in later this evening. And as temperatures cool down tonight, don’t be surprised if you run into a few snowflakes mixing in with the rain, or rain showers just flat out turning to snow!

If that’s not what you wanted to hear, just sit tight! Weather that may be a bit more your style is on the way later this week.

This Evening & Overnight

Rain is the main type of precipitation around the TV5 viewing area as of 4:30 PM. However, northwest lower Michigan is starting to see snow mix in with the rain, along with snow showers, so as we cool down, that will eventually occur locally.

Rain eventually mixes with or changes over to snow tonight. (WNEM)

We’re not expecting any major travel impacts tonight, or any significant accumulation, but don’t be surprised if snow comes down hard enough to see some dustings/coatings on the grass or on cars, etc.

Low temperatures will settle in the 30s tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures will eventually land in the 30s for overnight lows, with a westerly to northwesterly wind remaining around 10 to 20 miles per hour overnight. That will likely drop wind chills into the 20s by tomorrow morning.

Tuesday

Showers will remain scattered on Tuesday morning, mostly snow or mixed showers. (WNEM)

Showers will continue on Tuesday, but likely be more scattered than Monday night. And in between the showers, skies will be quite cloudy. Snow is most likely during the morning hours, but as we heat up (relatively speaking of course), we should see a transition back to rain and snow, or just rain showers.

A chilly day is expected on Tuesday. (WNEM)

Highs Tuesday will only warm into the 40s at best, with the lower and middle 40s the most likely landing spot. Those temperatures are cold enough by themselves, but add in the northwesterly winds around 10 to 20 miles per hour, we should see wind chills in the 20s and 30s most of the day. Gusts around or just over 30 miles per hour are expected.

A look at our temperatures, wind, and wind chill on Tuesday. (WNEM)

Showers will remain possible into Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Lows will once again drop to the 30s, allowing a few snowflakes to continue mixing in with some of the showers.

Scattered showers are expected on Tuesday afternoon, with mostly rain once we warm up. (WNEM)

Sick of this pattern? Be sure to check out your First Alert 7-Day Forecast for when this pattern finally breaks!

