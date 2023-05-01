STARS considers locations for transportation hub

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw’s transportation service gave the community a glimpse into its possible brighter, and bigger, future.

Saginaw Transit Authority and Regional Services (STARS) is considering three locations to serve as a new hub for transportation. Two locations are on the west side of the river on Genesee and Davenport. The other location is the storied Potter Street Station, which TV5 is told is the top contender.

Joshua Salazar, senior project manager, said moving to Potter Street Station would help save the historic building.

“A lot of value for holding on to such a historic and memorable icon in the community at the train station. Seeing others... thinking more short-term, there’s more amenities near some of the items, whereas the train station would be part of a longer build out and maybe a hope to kind of build and add more interest in that area than there is currently today,” Salazar said.

Salazar said STARS needs more space to keep up with demand and for future growth.

Glenn Stephens, STARS’ executive director, said this served as the last phase of its feasibility study with Saginaw residents.

The study is slated to be done in July.

