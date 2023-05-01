STARS considers locations for transportation hub

Saginaw’s transportation service gave the community a glimpse into its possible brighter, and bigger, future.
By Emily Brown
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw’s transportation service gave the community a glimpse into its possible brighter, and bigger, future.

Saginaw Transit Authority and Regional Services (STARS) is considering three locations to serve as a new hub for transportation. Two locations are on the west side of the river on Genesee and Davenport. The other location is the storied Potter Street Station, which TV5 is told is the top contender.

Joshua Salazar, senior project manager, said moving to Potter Street Station would help save the historic building.

“A lot of value for holding on to such a historic and memorable icon in the community at the train station. Seeing others... thinking more short-term, there’s more amenities near some of the items, whereas the train station would be part of a longer build out and maybe a hope to kind of build and add more interest in that area than there is currently today,” Salazar said.

Salazar said STARS needs more space to keep up with demand and for future growth.

Glenn Stephens, STARS’ executive director, said this served as the last phase of its feasibility study with Saginaw residents.

The study is slated to be done in July.

Read next:
City to honor former Saginaw mayor with mural
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to honor a man who gave his life to Saginaw.
1 injured, 1 arrested after shooting in Flint school parking lot
Police vehicles at the International Academy of Flint.
Repairs scheduled for Flint Water Tower
Flint Water Plant
Emus on the loose in Midland Co.
Kate Buning was walking her dog on the rail trail in Midland County when she encountered...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While cleaning up the freeway this week, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post...
MSP troopers make interesting find while cleaning highway
A mom wants her son’s medication allowed in Michigan schools.
Jayden’s Law: Mom wants son’s medication allowed in Michigan schools
A sneak peak at the new Bay City consumption lounge that is set to open in a few months time
Cannabis consumption center coming to Bay City
It looks like drivers have a little extra time to get transponders for Liberty Bridge in Bay...
Residents speak on Liberty Bridge toll delay
A coach is reunited with her athletes after more than a month away.
Bay City gymnastics coach returns after suspension removal

Latest News

STARS considers locations for transportation hub
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to honor a man who gave his life to Saginaw.
City to honor former Saginaw mayor with mural
Ribbon-cutting for mural honoring former Saginaw mayor
Helping mothers and babies in need