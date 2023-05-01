Violence intervention initiative comes to Genesee Co.

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Partnership was the reoccurring theme at Monday’s Community Violence Intervention (CVI) event aimed at addressing violence before it happens.

Both government leaders and community activists at the event were looking for ways to reduce violence in Genesee County, and they said they believe the CVI Program will help them do just that.

“How do these CVI programs work? Well through early intervention, counseling, and community support. They reduce violence, arrest and incarceration, using evidence-based strategies,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

In March, Whitmer signed a bipartisan bill that invested $10 million in direct grants to support community violence intervention initiatives across the state. Also included in that bill is funding to establish the Michigan Office of Community Violence Intervention Services.

“CVI programs seek to intervene before violence occurs and connects people with resources to protect those most likely to be impacted by violent crime,” Whitmer said.

The funding would support organizations that serve the community and work to prevent violence.

Kenyetta Dotson, founder of Wow Outreach Flint said that funding is going to go a long way.

“There’s so many community-based organizations and community champions doing this work with very limited dollars and with very limited resources. And to be honest about it they need help. And so, these dollars, I know they’re going to be spread across the state but what we get in the city of Flint is going to be helpful,” Dotson said.

Community leaders said it’s going to take efforts on a grassroots and government level to address the problem.

“I’ve always said prayer, planning, and partnership is going to get us through. And that what we do right here in the city of Flint, and we have been showing great success with our local partnership and reducing crime and violent crime. Now we’re putting in resources from the state government,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.

“It shows that the attention that Flint, Genesee County is getting, is the right attention. It’s because of the work that’s being done behind the scenes and that’s why the governor was here,” Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.

The funding from this initiative will be disbursed this fall on Oct. 1.

